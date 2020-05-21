Disney Shifts Ad Sales Group to Media Networks Division

Rita Ferro, Disney's president of ad sales, and Justin Connolly, president of media distribution, will now report to Disney media networks co-chairs Peter Rice and Jimmy Pitaro.

The Walt Disney Co. keeps reworking its organizational structure following the departure of Kevin Mayer and elevations of Rebecca Campbell and Josh D'Amaro. The latest change impacts the company's global advertising sales and media distribution teams.

After a two-year run as part of the company's direct-to-consumer and international division, which was led by Mayer, Disney's advertising and media distribution units will now be part of Disney's media networks division. Disney media networks includes the ABC broadcast network, ESPN, Freeform, FX and other TV properties.

Rita Ferro, Disney's president of ad sales, and Justin Connolly, president of media distribution, will now report to Disney media networks co-chairs Peter Rice and Jimmy Pitaro. Other than the new reporting structure, no other staffing changes are planned.

The change comes ahead of Disney's ad sales roadshow, which will be held virtually for media buyers next week.

Ferro oversees the entire company's advertising business, adding oversight of Hulu earlier this year, while Connolly last year assumed oversight of the company's media and channel distribution.

Mayer left Disney on Monday to become CEO of the video startup TikTok. Disney veteran Rebecca Campbell succeeded him as head of the company's direct-to-consumer and international division.

Adweek earlier reported the change on Thursday morning.