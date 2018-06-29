Disney Shuts Down Animation House Disneytoon Studios

The Glendale-based operation was behind direct-to-video movies, including the 'Fairies' franchise.

Disney is shutting down its Disneytoon Studios — the animation house behind many direct-to-video releases and the Planes theatrical movies.

"After much consideration, we have made the decision to end production activity and close Disneytoon Studios," said a Disney spokesperson. It is unclear if there will be layoffs.

The Glendale-based Disneytoon Studios focused on spin-offs and sequels of Disney's hand drawn animations, with titles like Bambi II, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch and Cinderella 3: A Twist in Time.

More recently, Disneytoon was producing CG features in their Fairies franchise, beginning with 2008's Tinker Bell. The last feature that DisneyToon produced was 2014's direct-to-video release Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast.

The news of the Disneytoon shut-down comes as the studio's animation side is undergoing changes.

Earlier this month it was announced that Pixar co-founder and Walt Disney Animation's chief creative force John Lasseter would be leaving the studio after a six month leave of absence following workplace-related "missteps."

Pete Docter and Jennifer Lee were named chief creative officers of Disney’s animation divisions, with Docter stepping up at Pixar Animation Studios and Lee heading up Walt Disney Animation Studios.