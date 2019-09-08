Disney Strikes Long-Term Deal With U.K.'s Pinewood Studios

The Hollywood giant will "take all the stages, backlots and other production accommodation at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire."

U.K. studio operator Pinewood Group, home of the James Bond franchise, said Sunday that it has reached a long-term lease agreement with the Walt Disney Co.

The arrangement will see Disney "take all the stages, backlots and other production accommodation at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire," the company said.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. Pinewood is Europe's largest provider of studio space. The deal comes amid a recent studio

Said Paul Golding, chairman of Pinewood Group: “It’s wonderful to have Disney here at Pinewood. They’ve been making great films with us for many years and the fact they want to shoot so many more here is testimony not only to the quality of the teams and infrastructure at Pinewood, but also to the British film industry as a whole.”

Netflix earlier this year struck a long-term deal to use Pinewood's Shepperton studios. The studio facilities giant has said it plans the expansion of Shepperton to a similar size as Pinewood, which has been the production base for such Hollywood franchises as the James Bond and the Star Wars films. Disney's Cinderella and Beauty and The Beast, Disney-owned Marvel's Doctor Strange and Black Widow, and Universal's The Huntsman are among the other movies that have shot at Pinewood in recent years.