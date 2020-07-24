Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at California and Florida Parks

In related news, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort on Friday announced the long-running Halloween Horror Nights would be canceled this year.

Disney has tightened health and safety restrictions at Walt Disney World in Florida and Downtown Disney in California.

Specifically, Disney has updated its definition of what type of mask all guests over the age of two are required to wear at the locations.

Neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are no longer acceptable face coverings, Disney said in the update. Masks must fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops and be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable, according to the parks' websites.

Guests are also no longer allowed to drink/eat while walking. They may remove their masks to consume food and drink only while stationary.

All four theme parks at Disney World are now open, but at greatly diminished capacity. In SoCal, only the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district is open. Plans to reopen the theme park portion and resort hotels are on hold during the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

In related news, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort on Friday announced the long-running Halloween Horror Nights would be canceled this year due to the pandemic.

"We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021," reads a statement from Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Orlando is completely reopened, like Disney, with a decreased cap on attendance. The theme park portion of Universal Studios Hollywood remains closed, but the CityWalk shopping and dining district is open.