Disney Unschedules 'Mulan,' Pushes Back 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' Films a Year

The moves come as the vast majority of cinemas in the U.S. remain closed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in California and other states.

Disney has taken Mulan off the theatrical release calendar amid the ongoing pandemic and a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

The adventure epic, directed by Niki Caro, had been set to hit on Aug. 21. Presently, however, the vast majority of cinemas in the U.S. remain closed. Mulan had previously been set to open in late March and then was pushed to July 24.

Disney didn't provide further comment regarding Mulan's fate beyond saying that the live-action adventure epic was being undated. While the company has been a champion of the theatrical experience, it is also investing heavily in its new streaming service, Disney+.

“Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The Mulan news is a blow for theater owners, who were counting on playing both that film and Christopher Nolan's Tenet upon reopening. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. took Tenet off its Aug. 12 release date and said the film will get a staggered release globally, versus waiting for all markets to reopen.

Mulan was among numerous changes made to Disney's release calendar. All currently scheduled Avatar and Star Wars films being delayed by a year. Avatar 2 moves from Dec. 17, 2021 to Dec. 16, 2022; Avatar 3 moves from Dec. 22, 2023 to Dec. 20, 2024; Avatar 4 from Dec. 19, 2025 to Dec. 18, 2026; and Avatar 5 from Dec. 17, 2027 to Dec. 22, 2028.

The next untitled Star Wars pic, previously dated for Dec. 16, 2022, flies to Dec. 22, 2023, while the next film after that moves from Dec. 20, 2024 to Dec. 19, 2025 and a third untitled film from Dec. 18, 2026 to Dec. 17, 2027.

The reshuffling underscores the challenges facing Hollywood studios amid ongoing theater closures and production delays.

Other notable changes to Disney's calendar are below:

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight) moves two weeks to Aug. 28, 2020.

Death on the Nile (20th Century) shifts two weeks to Oct. 23, 2020.

The Empty Man (20th Century) moves to Dec. 4, 2020.

The French Dispatch (Searchlight), previously dated Oct. 16, 2020, is now unset.

Antlers (Searchlight) is now dated Feb. 19, 2021.

Ridley Scott's The Last Duel (20th Cenury) will now open wide on Oct. 15, 2021. It was originally scheduled for limited release on Christmas Day 2020 prior to a January 2021 expansion.

An Untitled Disney Live Action film is now scheduled for Dec. 17, 2021, a date previously held by Avatar 2.