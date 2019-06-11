Annecy: Disney+ Unveils Animated Slate With 'Chip 'N' Dale,' 'Monsters at Work'

It will relaunch the classic chipmunk cartoon and revealed a first look at 'Monsters at Work' voiced by Billy Crystal and John Goodman.

Disney+ announced it will reboot its classic chipmunk tale Chip 'N' Dale and will bring the series back as part of its originals slate for the highly anticipated streaming service.

The update is being produced by Disney's London-based animation team and Paris-based indie Xilam Animation with nearly 40 seven-minute episodes in what the company called a “classic style comedy,” combining traditional animation with new methods. The show is directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice.

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney+,” said France country manager Helene Etzi. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

The company also revealed a first look at the next notch in its Monsters Inc. franchise, the new series Monsters at Work. The show is inspired by the Oscar-winning Pixar films, and brings back Billy Crystal and John Goodman to reprise their original roles. It picks up six months after the original 2001 film, and is set to premiere in 2020.

The series is developed and executive produced by Mickey Mouse Clubhouse's Bobs Gannaway and produced by Planes: Fire & Rescue's Ferrell Barron.

It also announced a robust slate of animated fare, including a to-be-named new show coming from the creators of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. Disney+ has also acquired BBC Studio's hit canine cartoon Bleuy. It's one of the first buys for the upcoming streamer, which will launch in November.

“We are proud to announce this exciting slate, working with phenomenally talented international creatives to deliver stories that are full of fun, creating characters that are extremely loveable, and showcasing a breadth of animation styles,” said Disney Europe vp animation Orion Ross.

Disney Channel's slate includes new series Ghost Force, Amphibia and The Owl House, the latter two from the Duck Tales team of Dana and Disney Junior's includes Mira, Royal Detective and T.O.T.S. T.O.T.S is voiced by Wicked star Megan Hilty as a koala.

Disney+ will include content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic and 20 the Century Fox and is set to launch in November.