Disney Unveils More Than 850 Titles Landing on Disney+ U.K. Upon Launch

More than 500 films and 350 series will be available when the subscription service goes online in the U.K. – and several other European territories – on March 24.

Disney has revealed every movie and TV show that will be hitting its Disney+ streaming service in the U.K. when it launches in the country March 24.

The comprehensive list of content was unveiled just a day after the studio was forced to cancel a major European Disney+ launch event, due to take place in London on Thursday evening and Friday morning, citing growing coronavirus fears.

The launch package for Disney+ U.K. is set to include more than 500 film and 350 series, plus a slate of 26 exclusive Disney+ Originals. Like the U.S. offering, it includes titles from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic stables, including the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Star Wars episode 1 through 8 (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be arriving at a later date), Toy Story 4, Finding Dory, Science Fair and Jane.

On the Originals side, all the titles to have launched in the U.S. by March 24 will be hitting the service in the U.K., including The Mandalorian, the live action Lady and the Tramp, Diary of a Future President and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Announced on Wednesday and echoing the U.S. version of the service, Disney+ in the U.K. will also launch with seasons 1-30 of The Simpsons, including more than 600 episodes, with season 31 available from November.

Alongside the U.K, Disney+ will also be launching across Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24, with additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, following in summer 2020. The launch content available in each market will vary slightly depending on local licensing.

In the U.K, Disney has set an introductory annual subscription price of £49.99 ($65), which will be available until March 23 when it goes up to £59.99 ($78).