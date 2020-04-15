Disney Workers May Be Auto-Enrolled for Florida Unemployment Benefits

The company furloughed 43,000 workers because of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Because so many Walt Disney World Resort workers will stop getting paid on Sunday, Florida is considering auto-enrolling them into the unemployment benefit system.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said the state is working with the Walt Disney Co. on a possible plan so that on April 20 the system does not crash when some 43,000 furloughed workers try to log on.

DeSantis said in a media conference that it "makes sense" to get the employee data from Disney directly in order to put everyone in a queue for processing.

"When you know you're going to have a massive amount of people from one employer and that's announced, if we can work with them to get that information, and get it through the system, I think that will probably be better for everyone," DeSantis said.

DeSantis noted the queue is not special treatment; Disney employees will not be processed before those who already applied. Disney World workers shared their concern about the unemployment system with a stay-at-home protest on Monday.

Disney's furloughed employees from the Florida park will be able to keep their medical, dental and life insurance benefits for the length of the furlough period, or up to a year, the company said.

Disneyland and Walk Disney World have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.