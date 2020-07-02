Former Walt Disney World Employee Accused of Embezzling More Than $160,000

Suspect Jennifer Alejandra Insuasti remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

A former employee of Walt Disney World is accused of embezzling more than $160,000 from the company. Jennifer Alejandra Insuasti, 32, was arrested Monday and subsequently charged with one count of grand theft of $100,000 or more, a first-degree felony, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday.

Insuasti worked as a guest experience services coordinator; her job involved resolving guest complaints by offering refunds or free tickets. According to authorities, from March 2016 through July 2018, Insuasti allegedly misdirected company funds to her personal bank account and to accounts of family and friends. In total, she is accused of stealing more than $160,000, according to the FDLE.

Insuasti was booked Monday on $100,000 bond. As of Wednesday, she was still in custody.

Family and friends who received the funds are also under investigation. Authorities, according to Orlando news station WESH 2, have probable cause to prove seven other people committed conspiracy and grand theft.