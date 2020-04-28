Disney World: Florida Task Force Releases Initial Guidelines for Reopening Theme Park

All the same guidelines and mandate recommendations apply to Universal Studios Orlando.

A task force for Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday shared its initial guidelines for reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando. The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, comprised of 44 members of the business community, includes Disney executives and the CEO of the Orlando Magic.

Along with theme parks, a number of businesses were highlighted in the report, such as restaurants, theaters and hotels; recommendations are expected to change and evolve in the coming weeks and months.

Suggested "guidelines" for reopening Walt Disney World as listed in the Tuesday report included tape marking off 6-foot spaces for waiting in ride queues and staff regularly wiping down surfaces. Staff who are 65 and older would be "encouraged to stay home," according to the report.

"Mandates" recommended in the task force's initial report include: all employees would be required to wear face masks; touchless hand sanitizer stations must be placed at each ticketing entry, turnstile, ride/attraction entry and exit; staff would be required to have a temperature check prior to their shift and any above 100.4 degrees would be sent home; and all railing and surfaces must be wiped down regularly.

Phase one for reopening the park was recommended at 50 percent capacity, and phase two (not clear when it begins) was recommended at 75 percent capacity, according to the report. All the same guidelines and mandate recommendations apply to Universal Studios Orlando.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have been shuttered since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the moment, the Disney theme parks are closed indefinitely. A large portion of staff has been furloughed and laid off as a result.

