Disney World Targets July 11 for Phased Reopening After Pandemic Shuttering

Guests will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked along with social distancing requirements, the theme park's VP says.

The Walt Disney World Resort is set for a phased reopening July 11 after months of being shuttered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom aim to reopen July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations for the Florida destination, gave the company's presentation Wednesday to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, which is headed by Mayor Jerry Demings and is comprised of 44 members of the business community.

The task force unanimously approved the Walt Disney World plan.

Disney World and Disneyland have been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic. Last week, a tiny portion of the Florida resort, specifically the Disney Springs shopping and dining district, opened with strict new measures in place.

Guests are required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before they are allowed into Disney Springs. Those same requirements will apply to the rest of the resort, MacPhee told the task force. Guests can remove their mask while eating.

Much like Shanghai Disneyland, the first Disney park to reopen earlier this month, the Orlando destination will reopen at a much lower capacity to ensure social distancing, a key component for admission, ride and food lines. Sanitization and sterilization efforts will greatly increase with high-touch areas cleaned often, the resort VP said. Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the theme park, MacPhee noted. Cast members (park staff) will also vigorously help maintain social distancing within the theme park. An abundance of signage will also be placed throughout the resort to encourage social distancing.

There will be no parades, firework shows or character meet and greets, MacPhee said, noting anything that could draw a crowd will be closed.

Mayor Demings complimented Disney for its "due diligence" on the reopening plan, noting every aspect discussed was ready for implementation.

In addition to once again welcoming guests, Disney is in talks with the National Basketball Association to host the remainder for the 2019 season at the resort in late July. Discussed in the initial talks, games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a massive campus on the Disney property near Orlando. The Disney site would be used for practices and player housing.

Disney's Florida announcement comes the same day more shops are set to reopen in Disney Springs, such as the first domestic Disney Store, and nearly one week after Universal Orlando presented its plan to reopen to the task force. The task force unanimously voted to approve Universal Orlando's plan to reopen on June 5.

SeaWorld Orlando, which also gave its presentation Wednesday, is targeting a June 11 reopen date for its Florida theme park. The task force unanimously approved its plan.