Disneyland Aims for July 17 Full Theme Park Reopening

The Anaheim destination has been closed since mid-March.

The Disneyland Resort is targeting to reopen fully in July after being shuttered for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Wednesday.

Downtown Disney is proposed to reopen July 9 and the entire park, including California Adventure, on July 17. The hotels are aiming to reopen July 23. The plan must be officially approved on the state and local level.

Once reopened, the park's capacity will be "significantly limited" so attendance will be managed through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance, according to Disney. Theme park reservations will be subject to availability.

Strict health and safety measures will be put in place, such as an assumed mask and temperature check requirement. Social distancing measures will also be designated. Parades and character meet and greets will be suspended.

Walt Disney World is slated to also reopen next month.

Disney Parks around the globe were forced to close due to the pandemic, but slowly there has been progress to once again welcome guests. Shanghai Disneyland Park reopened in early May with new health and safety measures in place. After that, Disney Springs, the shopping and dining district of Walt Disney World in Florida reopened later that month. Not long after, the company proposed fully reopening Disney World in July. That plan was approved by the state and local government.

Most of the parks' employees, more than 100,000 in total, where furloughed.

In addition to the theme park reopening, Disney World will host the NBA and MLS when their seasons resume next month at the sprawling ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Universal Orlando reopened this month. Universal Studios Hollywood reopened its CityWalk shopping and dining district on Wednesday. It remains unclear when the full park might reopen.