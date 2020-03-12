Disneyland to Close Due to Coronavirus

The closure takes effect March 14.

Disneyland will shutdown operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday.

The drastic move comes on the heels of more cases of the deadly virus being reported.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month," the company said in statement Thursday afternoon. "The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time."

The news came as something of a surprise as just hours prior, Gov. Gaven Newsom said Disneyland and other large theme park were not required to comply with his order against large gatherings to counter the spread of coronavirus. Newsom noted that he spoke Wednesday with Disney’s executive chairman, Bob Iger, about the situation.

This marks only the fourth time Disneyland has closed, the others being after 9/11, after the 1994 Northridge earthquake and for a national of mourning after JFK was assassinated in 1963.

Universal Studios did not respond to a request for comment.

