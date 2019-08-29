Disneyland Construction Worker Suffers Severe Injuries During Overnight Accident

The man went into cardiac arrest and paramedics provided CPR, KNBC reported.

A construction worker was severely injured overnight at Disneyland in Anaheim when a metal plate fell on him.

The man's condition is unknown.

The accident occurred around 3:20 a.m. when the worker for a third-party construction contractor was among a crew installing new chiller pipes in a trench for an HVAC system backstage. A piece of equipment accidentally struck a cross beam causing the plate to fall, Sgt. Daron Wyatt, spokesman for the Anaheim Police Department, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The man went into cardiac arrest and paramedics provided CPR, KNBC reported. He was transported to a local hospital.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is on scene investigating.