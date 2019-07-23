People Allegedly Involved in Viral Disneyland Fight Charged With Multiple Felonies and Misdemeanors

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitze says.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced that multiple felonies and misdemeanors had been filed against numerous people after video of a large, brutal fight at Anaheim's Disneyland went viral.

The fight occurred earlier this month at Toon Town. Those involved were originally only cited that day, but after brawl made national news due to the disturbing video, authorities said they were investigating further.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

The viral footage shows two men and two women throwing punches at each other near multiple young children, some in strollers.

Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, was charged with five felonies and nine misdemeanors for allegedly attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, endangering his child and three other children, and threatening to kill members of his family, according to the district attorney's office.

Robinson, according to authorities, is also accused of assaulting a Disneyland employee with his vehicle after the family was escorted out of the park by security. He is also facing one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury on a woman, according to the D.A.'s office. In addition, he is facing one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and two felony counts of criminal threats. He is also facing five misdemeanor counts of battery and four misdemeanor counts of child abuse and endangerment.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of seven years and four months in state prison. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

Robinson’s sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, is facing five misdemeanor charges, including four misdemeanor charges of battery for allegedly attacking her brother Avery, his girlfriend, and a Disneyland employee, according to the district attorney's office. She is also facing one count of misdemeanor assault for allegedly attacking her brother’s girlfriend. Andrea Robinson faces a maximum of two-and-a-half years in jail if convicted on all counts.

Daman Petrie, 44, is facing one misdemeanor count of battery, according to authorities. Petrie, who is married to Andrea Robinson, is accused of punching Avery Robinson’s girlfriend in the face during the melee and faces a maximum of six months in jail if convicted.

Reps for Disney Parks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.