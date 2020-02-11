Disneyland Hikes Prices on Tickets and Annual Passes

The increase comes on the heels of the opening of the Rise of the Resistance and ahead of the theme park's opening of the Avenger's Campus.

It is going to cost a little bit more to visit Disneyland, as the Anaheim theme park raised the prices of tickets and passes.

The price for the most premium single-day tickets increased 3 percent and 5 percent for parkhopper tickets, which allow for visitors to go back and forth between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park. Premium annual passes also increased five percent, Disney-owned local station ABC7 News reported.

However, the price remains the same for single-day, lower-priced tickets and a mid-priced parkhopper ticket, the station reported.

The price hike comes on the heels of the opening of the Rise of the Resistance ride in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and ahead of the theme park's opening of the Avenger's Campus, which will debut this summer.

According to ABC7, Disneyland's previous three-tier system changed to a five-tier system. Single-day tickets previously ranged from $104 to $149, but with the five-tier system, will range from $104 to $154. The cheapest annual pass increased from $399 to $419, and the most expensive passes, Signature and Signature Plus, increased by $50 to $1,449.

The cost of parking remains $25.