Disneyland Hong Kong to Close Again Amid Coronavirus Case Rise

The Walt Disney Co. said Monday it would close its Hong Kong theme park again amid a rising number of novel coronavirus cases in China.

The Disneyland park reopened on June 18. It was the second Disney property to reopen after Shanghai Disneyland, which first shuttered in January due to the pandemic. All the other parks closed weeks and months later.

Disney said in a statement that the park would "temporarily close" on Wednesday. There was no mention of when it may reopen.

"The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with an adjusted level of services," Disney said. "The have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization."

The decision was "required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong," the company noted in the statement.

The news comes days after Disney partially reopened a large portion of Disney World in Florida despite novel coronavirus cases skyrocketing in the state, which reported a record-breaking 15,299 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday. That marked the highest daily total any U.S. state has recorded thus far. Florida has so far reported nearly 270,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and more than 4,200 deaths from the disease.

All Disney parks have undergone major health and safety revamps in order to keep guests and staff as safe as possible. Nonetheless, Disney has made it crystal clear on its parks' websites that the virus is dangerous and guests assume all risk visiting.

It is not clear how many people went to Disney World over the weekend. However, pictures and video shared on social media showed there were plenty of park-goers who were not deterred by the warning. According to the park app, no wait time appeared to exceed an hour over the weekend, a likely result of far fewer people being allowed in to best accomplish social distancing. The most popular ride over the weekend was Splash Mountain, which consistently had a wait between 30-45 minutes, according to the app.