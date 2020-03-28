Disneyland: No Issues With Trespassing, But Police Will Remain Onsite

The Walt Disney Co. on Friday announced Disneyland and Walt Disney World would be closed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus.

So far, there have been no issues with attempted trespassing at Disneyland since the popular SoCal destination was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. It would likely be impossible for anyone to gain access to the park, but a social media trend has emerged where people try to take pictures at usually popular, but now empty areas due to stay-at-home coronavirus orders.

Anaheim police on Saturday told The Hollywood Reporter all has been well at the theme park since it closed the weekend of March 14. However, officers remain onsite for security purposes.

The iconic parks closed earlier this month as the number of virus cases skyrocketed in the U.S. So far, no cases have been linked to any Disney park.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority," a statement from the company reads. "As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice."

The company added that it "has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18."

That news came after union leaders for both parks on Thursday sent letters to the company which demanded an update as staff was becoming more and more anxious with uncertainty.

Universal Studios previously extended its parks reopen date to April 19.