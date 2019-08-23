Disneyland, Universal Studios Visitors May Have Been Exposed to Measles

There were also possible exposures at LAX, TCL Chinese Theatres and Madame Tussauds, the L.A. County health department said Friday.

Recent guests at Disneyland, California Adventure and Universal Studios, among other locations, may have been exposed to measles, Los Angeles and Orange County health officials said on Friday.

One confirmed patient is a teen girl who traveled from New Zealand and was in Southern California from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15 and visited the Disney parks on Aug. 12, the OC Health Care Agency said in a statement. "The HCA has been working with the facilities listed above to reach people who had known close contact with this case," the department said. The teen stayed at the Desert Palms Hotel (631 West Katella Ave.) on those dates.

“We were notified that the tourist visited multiple Southern California locations and have been advised by OC Health Care Agency that the risk to cast and guests is likely low," said Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a statement.

Hymel added, "We maintain rigorous sanitation standards to protect guests and cast, and earlier this year we strengthened our immunization program and educational resources for castmembers, in addition to our ongoing efforts."

A separate possible exposure from the same patient occurred Aug. 14 at Universal Studios, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health stated on Friday.

"It has come to our attention that the guest visited a number of Southern California locations and have been advised by the Dept. of Public Heath that there is minimal risk to any exposure at our destination," a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said. "We adhere to meticulous sanitation standards to ensure a safe environment for everyone as the safety and security of our guests and employees is of utmost importance."

Other possible exposures include LAX International Airport, and popular tourist destinations TCL Chinese Theatres and Madame Tussauds, according to the L.A. Public Health Department.

“Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, and red, watery eyes,” Dr. Nichole Quick, OC county health officer, said.

Quick added, “It spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person, and is contagious from approximately four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears. We encourage community members to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”