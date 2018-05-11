From 'Disobedience' to 'On Chesil Beach,' Female Leads Are Breaking Free

Distributors are preparing a growing list of releases centered on women pushing societal boundaries.

Dissatisfied mothers and wives may be indie distributors' latest prestige-movie archetype as a new wave of female characters unhappy with traditional domestic roles stomp into theaters.

After late April’s Disobedience, which has Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz playing lovers who have an illicit extramarital affair in an Orthodox Jewish community, May sees Charlize Theron play a mother at her wits' end in Tully (which opened wide May 4), Gemma Arterton as a mother who flees her husband and children in The Escape (in limited release May 11) and Saoirse Ronan's young wife character pursue a marriage annulment and a brilliant music career in On Chesil Beach (opening limited release May 18).

Meanwhile, distributors are preparing the release of acquisitions centered on women pushing societal boundaries: The Keira Knightley-starring Colette (in limited release Sep. 21), a biopic of the 20th century French novelist whose husband initially took credit for her work, sold U.S. rights to Bleecker Street and 30West for mid-seven figures at Sundance in January. Also at Sundance, Sony acquired rights to Puzzle (opening July 13 in limited release), in which Kelly Macdonald plays an unhappy housewife who solves jigsaw puzzles competitively, for $5 million, and Netflix landed U.S. and Canadian rights to The Kindergarten Teacher, slated to be released on the streaming platform later this year, in which Maggie Gyllenhaal’s bored mother and educator becomes obsessed with a 5-year-old student.

Though these female-focused dramas are well-timed to tap into a #MeToo environment welcoming women's stories, all were produced before The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Harvey Weinstein investigations launched a cultural reckoning in early October. In the case of Tully and The Escape, writers were inspired primarily by their own, pre-Time's Up lives.

"[Tully] was honestly a reflection of things that were going on in my own life, and it was so therapeutic for me to write. I was dealing with some postpartum anxiety myself," screenwriter Diablo Cody, who had her third child before embarking on the project, tells The Hollywood Reporter.

The Escape, meanwhile, was inspired by the mother of writer-director Dominic Savage — he said she was "dissatisfied" at home — and star Gemma Arterton's life. "Women are feeling differently about what they can feel and do and be. There’s a sense of freedom and power that’s new and different," Savage says of the film's taboo-testing premise.

Still, distributors are hoping these films' timely messages of resistance to the patriarchy will attract sizable audiences. Disobedience's marketing campaign is circulating photos of women wearing movie-branded T-shirts emblazoned with the catchphrase "Love is an act of defiance”; Tully's Twitter feed frequently shares stills of Charlize Theron's mom character taking naps or sitting shirtless at the dinner table.

On Chesil Beach and Colette producer Elizabeth Karlsen speculates that the box-office and critical successes of lower-budgeted, idiosyncratic, female-focused stories like Lady Bird, which made $73 million worldwide on a $10 million budget, and Carol, which grossed $40 million on an $11.8 million budget, have also helped convince financiers and distributors that stories about boundary-pushing women can break out. "There’s a financial imperative, which is that distributors and financiers are really seeing that there's a rapt audience out there," Karlsen says.

Awards contenders continue to do solid business: Earlier this year, Frances McDormand and Allison Janney's buzzy performances in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and I, Tonya helped catapult their films to $157 million and $30 million, respectively. And Oscar wins for McDormand and Janney helped bury the decades-old stereotype that the Academy loves rewarding actresses who play adoring and concerned mothers, wives and girlfriends.

"Big blockbusters can take two years to write, produce and bring to theaters, but more intimate dramas can very quickly and concisely capture a societal moment in time — you can ride the crest of that wave," Paul Dergarabedian, a senior analyst at comScore, says.

Creators, for their part, are hoping that their upcoming films will draw in women who can identify with the pressures they depict — as well as their partners and families, who might learn from the film's depictions of women's home lives. “For me, when I'm doing this kind of project, it's about finding those voices that have been silenced for so long,” Disobedience producer Frida Torresblanco says. "We need to be in a place where we can really listen.”

