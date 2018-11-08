'Divide And Conquer' Trailer Analyzes Roger Ailes as Both "Kingmaker" and "Monster"

The Magnolia Pictures doc hits theaters on Dec. 7.

Magnolia Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes.

The trailer begins with archival footage of a young Ailes, the late former CEO of Fox News and Fox Television, saying, “I don’t believe anyone will ever be elected to a major public office again without the skillful use of television.”

The trailer goes on to explore the many accomplishments and different roles that Ailes had in his lifetime, included being a media consultant for Republican presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

The trailer then moved on to Ailes’ time at Fox News, with pundits and analysts such as Glenn Beck commenting, “I asked, 'What’s next for you?' and he said, 'I still have a president to pick.'"

Also covered was Ailes’ sexual harassment controversy, with commenters and former employees recalling incidents with the media mogul such as “having a see-through desk” and that “there have been plenty of settlements that none of us know about.”

“It’s easy to make somebody into a monster,” Beck says. “But it’s hard to see that you’re on that path, too.”

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes hits theaters on Dec. 7.