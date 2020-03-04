Dixie Chicks Return With New Single "Gaslighter," Announce First Album in 14 Years

Jack Antonoff helped pen the comeback track.

The Dixie Chicks are back! The trio roared back into the spotlight on Wednesday by unveiling the music video for the band's long-awaited comeback single, "Gaslighter."

In the clip, Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire combine their trademark harmonies, barbed lyrics and sweet country-pop sound as they take down the manipulative villain at the center of the song's narrative. "You're such a gaslighter, denier/ Doin' anything to get your ass farther/ Gaslighter, big timer/ Repeating all of the mistakes of your father/ Gaslighter, you broke me/ You're sorry but where's my apology?/ Gaslighter, you liar," the trio sings on the brassy chorus.

Crafted by super producer Jack Antonoff, "Gaslighter" will serve as the title track to the Dixie Chicks' forthcoming eighth album -- the group's first studio set since 2006's Taking the Long Way.

In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the band opened up about working with Antonoff and how the single's brassy sound inspired the rest of the album. "It was the first song we wrote with Jack Antonoff," Strayer said. "At the time we thought we thought we were gonna write with a bunch of different people and get different producers and we wrote with him and we're like, he needs to produce it and this needs to be the sound for this album 'cause it was just, he blew us away and...it was such a fun song to start with."

While "Gaslighter" marks their first official single in more than 13 years, the Dixie Chicks most recently provided background vocals for Taylor Swift on Lover album cut "Soon You'll Get Better." (In her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, the superstar opened up about how the band was used as a cautionary tale by label execs throughout her career as a reason to stay silent and accommodating, citing the controversy surrounding Maines' off-hand comments regarding George W. Bush and the Iraq War during a 2003 concert in London.)

Gaslighter is set to be released May 1 via Columbia Records. Check out the video for "Gaslighter" below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.