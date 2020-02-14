TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio Cast in Brat TV Series

The series is part of a slate of new spring shows that will debut on Brat's channels.

Dixie D'Amelio will parlay her TikTok fame into a new show with Brat TV.

D'Amelio has been cast in new series Attaway General from the digital studio.

Part of a spring slate of shows from Brat, Attaway General will follow a group of teen volunteers working at their local hospital. In addition to D'Amelio, TikTokers Gabby Morrison, Griffin Johnson, Diego Martir, Madi Monroe, Lauren Kettering and Eric Montanez are also starring. Attaway General will be directed by Camille Stochitch and Alexander Berman.

D'Amelio has more than 10 million followers on TikTok and nearly 2 million followers on Instagram. She recently signed with UTA alongside her sister Charli and parents Heidi and Marc.

Brat's spring slate includes the sixth seasons of breakout Chicken Girls and Mani, as well as new series Stage Fright starring Sophie Michelle.

Stage Fright, which also stars Tahani Anderson, Pressley Hosbach and Skyler Guthrie, follows a group of students as they investigate the mysterious injury of the lead in their high school's musical. Dan Delorenzo is directing. Michelle also will record the show's theme song.

Three-year-old Brat began with a YouTube channel that now has 3.7 million subscribers. The company, which has inked deals with Tubi, Amazon Prime, Roku and other distributors to make it programming more widely available, is on track to hit 1 billion views by March, according to co-founder Rob Fishman.

Brat also recently struck a partnership with MGM to develop scripted YA programming for third-party distributors and hired Awesomeness veteran Jina Jones to run studio development.