DJ Khaled Says Son Asahd Executive Producing His Next Album

At Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards, Khaled said that 'Father of Asahd' is "my best work up to date."

DJ Khaled was the host of the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night, and It was a family affair for the songwriter/record producer as he arrived on the orange carpet with his wife, Nicole Turck, and son Asahd wearing matching vibrant outfits.

Before the kudocast, DJ Khaled revealed to Billboard that his highly anticipated project, Father of Asahd, is being executive produced by his 2-year-old son, Asahd Khaled.

"Father of Asahd is my best work up to date. My son is executive producing it," Khaled told Billboard on the carpet. "Expect a lot of surprises. It’s coming, it’s close, it’s near."

This isn't baby Asahd's first time as an executive producer: When he was just 4 months old, he also was credited as executive producer on both Khaled's 2017 album Grateful and Jay-Z's and Beyonce's single "Shining." Khaled explained that Asahd's creative contribution to the song included, well, typical baby behavior.

"Well, believe it or not, the poops and the throw-ups are the super blessings," Khaled said on a 2017 episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, explaining that Asahd threw up on him while he was mixing "Shining."

Khaled says that Asahd's role as executive producer includes him providing input on the album through subtle gestures and expressions in the studio.

"He's in the studio listening to songs with me, going over the business part of it," DJ Khaled said on Kimmel. "He can tell if the vocals are right, if the beats are right, if the energy is right."

Father of Asahd is set for a May 17 release.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.