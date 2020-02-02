DJ Khaled, Pitbull Perform Energized Sets During Super Bowl 2020 Pre-Show

Former NFL star Michael Strahan joined Khaled in his DJ booth at one point during his set, while Pitbull performed his latest single "Get Ready" featuring Blake Shelton during Fox's Sunday pre-show.

DJ Khaled pumped up the Super Bowl 2020 crowd and competing Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players during their pre-game warm-up with the first-ever live entertainment show from the sidelines.

Commanding the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from a DJ Booth, the Grammy, AMA and MTV Video Music Award winner spun songs selected by the Super Bowl teams' players. Khaled kicked off his set by introducing the Fox Super Bowl 2020 analyst team of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer. At one point during the pre-show spinning, Strahan joined Khaled behind the turntables.

While not a native of Miami, DJ Khaled frequently performs in the area after purchasing a waterfront home in the city, and headlined or appeared at a number of Super Bowl 54 parties leading up to Sunday’s big game, including Saturday’s Pepsi Super Splash Pool Party.

Proceeding Khaled's set, Pitbull was the second artist to appear during Fox's four-hour pre-show, taking to the Tailgate Tropical stage where he performed his latest single, the Latin-country crossover "Get Ready" featuring Blake Shelton. Flanked by female dancers in full-bodied, skin-baring red latex suits, the Miami native turned up the heat ahead of DJ Khaled’s set with a three-minute show.

Dressed in his standard all-black suit and sunglasses, "Mr. Worldwide" shouted out the Hard Rock Stadium and the 305, Miami’s area code, as images of Shelton and dancers in cowboy hats flashed on the screen behind him. The Billboard and Grammy winner is the pinnacle of local celebrity in Miami, with fan-constructed tributes to the musician planted around the city.

Two-time Grammy and three-time CMA-winning Country act Dan + Shay were the first of the day’s artists to perform, delivering a soothing rendition of their hit "Tequila," in their first-ever Super Bowl pre-show performance. The bright and airy show on the windy NFL Tailgate Tropical Party stage saw the singer-songwriter duo take a moment to engage in an audience sing-a-long before lead vocalist Shay Mooney ended the performance minus-background music in an extended high note.

The Rascal Flatts, Kelly Clarkson and Justin Bieber collaborators have had three singles hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and have produced three studio albums, including their 2018 self-titled release.

Super Bowl 54 is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and airing live on Fox.