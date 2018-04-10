DJ Snake, Future and Rae Sremmurd to Headline Billboard Hot 100 Fest

From left to right: Pascal Le Segretain, Prince Williams and Misha Vladimirskiy, all Getty Images

It’s here: The lineup for the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival was announced Tuesday. For the festival’s fourth year, DJ Snake, Future and Rae Sremmurd will headline — as well as a soon to-be-announced female artist.

Kehlani, Sabrina Carpenter, Rich the Kid, Justine Skye, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana and Krewella are also among the artists included in this year’s diverse lineup.

Billboard Hot 100 Fest will return to Long Island’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 18 and 19.

John Amato, CEO of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, shared his excitement for the summer event: "We are thrilled to return to Jones Beach for a fourth year to give fans one of the best music experiences out there."

The two-day festival will be produced by Billboard and Live Nation.

Jason Miller, president of Live Nation in New York, commented on Hot 100 Fest's continual growth and influence: "Each year this festival gets bigger and better and Live Nation is thrilled once again be working with our partners at Billboard to bring this incredible music experience to Long Island."

Tickets for Billboard Hot 100 Fest will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. General admission two-day passes will be available through Live Nation starting at $80, as well as a limited amount of two-day reserved tickets for the Hot 100 main stage — which has previously hosted Gucci Mane, Demi Lovato and Calvin Harris as performers. For the full lineup and more information, check out the Hot 100 Fest’s official website.