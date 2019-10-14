DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Scheduled Performances

In January, the 48-year-old rapper was released from a West Virginia prison after serving a one-year sentence for federal tax evasion.

DMX has canceled a series of scheduled performances and checked himself into rehab for substance abuse, the rapper announced Saturday.

"In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support," reads the statement on DMX's Instagram page.

DMX canceled his appearance Sunday at New York's Rolling Loud festival and missed a performance Thursday at Def Jam’s 35th anniversary event in Brooklyn.

Billboard has reached out to DMX's representatives for further comment.

In January, the 48-year-old rapper was released from a West Virginia prison after serving a one-year sentence for federal tax evasion. Shortly after his release, the Yonkers-bred MC embarked on a 20th anniversary tour for his 2018 album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

This isn't the first time DMX has entered rehab. In 2017, the rapper canceled several concerts and checked into a treatment facility to help with his substance abuse issues.

