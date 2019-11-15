Documentary Group Wavelength Launches Commercial Film Division

The production house, whose credits include Sundance hits 'Knock Down The House' and 'Where's My Roy Cohn?,' has hired Zack McTee to run the new operation.

Documentary group Wavelength Productions has launched a new commercial film division, to be run by branded content veteran Zack McTee.

Wavelength, set up by Jenifer Westphal in 2015, has quickly become a force in the documentary feature space, backing such non-fiction features as Knock Down the House — Rachel Lears' look at four female Democrats who ran for Congress in 2018, including eventual winner, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — and Matt Tyrnauer's Where's My Roy Cohn?, a profile of the notorious lawyer whose clients have ranged from senator Joseph McCarthy to then-real estate developer Donald Trump.

McTee was formerly a principal at Allegory Productions, where he helped produce and direct branded and commercial content for the likes of Nike, Volvo, CNN, and BMW/Mini.

Wavelength's current documentary slate includes Unschooled, from directors Rachel Beth Anderson and Timothy Grucza. The examination of a radical new educational program in North Philadelphia premiered at the DocNYC festival this week.