Box Office: 'Doctor Sleep' Awakens to $1.5M in Thursday Previews

Lionsgate's World War II epic 'Midway' and Universal's festive rom-com 'Last Christmas' also opened Thursday night.

Warner Bros' Doctor Sleep, a sequel set decades after the events in Stephen King's 1977 novel The Shining, woke up the Thursday box office with $1.5 million.

The R-rated horror movie, directed by Mike Flanagan and starring Ewan McGregor as an adult Danny Torrance, is projected to open with $25 million at the North American box office this weekend. The film comes 39 years after Stanley Kubrick's The Shining adaptation that starred Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

Lionsgate's Midway, Emmerich's World War II epic, opened with $925,000 from more than 2,600 theaters, a solid start for the big-budget movie starring Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein and Nick Jonas. Lionsgate timed the release of Midway to Veterans Day and the film is projected to open in the low-to-mid teen millions this weekend.

Holiday rom-com Last Christmas, starring Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke, jingled up $575,000 from 2,700 theaters Thursday evening. The festive Universal pic, written by Emma Thompson, directed by Paul Feig and inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham!, is projected to open in the mid-teen millions this weekend.