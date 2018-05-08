Former Doctor Who Peter Capaldi Joins Armando Iannucci's 'David Copperfield'

He will play Mr. Micawber in the fresh take on Charles Dickens' autobiographical masterpiece.

Armando Iannucci is bulking up the cast for his upcoming The Personal History of David Copperfield.

The Emmy-winning Veep creator revealed on Twitter Tuesday that Peter Capaldi, best known as Doctor Who in the long-running BBC sci-fi series, will be starring in the film, joining Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Ben Wishaw.

Capaldi, recently seen in Paddington 2, is set to play Mr. Micawber in the fresh take on Charles Dickens' autobiographical masterpiece, written by Iannucci and Simon Blackwell. Micawber was incarcerated in debtors' prison after failing to meet his creditors' demands, but is a name that become synonymous with someone who lives in hopeful expectation.

Production on David Copperfield is set to start in June in the U.K. and will be Iannucci's third movie as director after the Oscar-nominated In the Loop and The Death of Stalin. Kevin Loader and Iannucci will produce the feature.

FilmNation will continue to sell David Copperfield to buyers in Cannes after first introducing the project at EFM in Berlin.