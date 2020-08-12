'The Doctors' Reveals Host for New Season Tackling Health Challenges Amid Uncertainty

Bestselling author and medical expert Dr. Ian Smith takes on the reigns as the show debuts the theme "Take Your Power Back."

Daytime talk show The Doctors unveiled on Wednesday that bestselling author and medical expert Dr. Ian Smith will be hosting Season 13.

Filmed at a new studio, the season will debut the theme, "Take Your Power Back," designed to encourage viewers to break through uncertainty, such as the difficult circumstances many Americans are currently faced with amid the pandemic. Along the way, tips for mental and physical and emotional health will be offered.

"This is an unprecedented time, and people are looking for the latest in updates delivered in an easy to understand format, and The Doctors is the perfect place to help us all take control of our lives,” said Dr. Ian Smith. “Helping people learn how to be the best versions of themselves is a personal passion of mine, and I am excited to bring viewers unbiased information and facts, free of any political slant, to help them take their power back."

Dr. Ian Smith has authored eighteen books including New York Times bestsellers SHRED and Super SHRED and The 4 Day Diet. His most recent book is Mind Over Weight, which focuses on mental fitness — a frequent obstacle in weight loss.

Jay McGraw, executive producer of The Doctors, added, "Trustworthy and straightforward medical news has never been more important. The Doctors recognizes the opportunity to support our viewers and deliver the content they're looking for and deserve to get. Dr. Ian and our award-winning team coming together for season 13 are focused on being an empowering resource of news, solutions and inspiration to stay healthy and become stronger than ever."

The CBS show begins production this month and will premiere Sept. 21.