The Dodo to Bring Insta-Famous Animals to VidCon Pet Zone

Nala Cat and Norbert the dog are among the social media stars that will make appearances on July 13.

The dog days of summer will be in full effect at VidCon this July.

The annual online video confab has teamed up with The Dodo for a pet-themed programming slate that will feature such Insta-famous animals (and their parents) including Nala Cat, Walter Geoffrey the Frenchie and Norbert the dog.

Dubbed The Dodo Pet Zone, the July 13 co-branded programming section will feature six sessions as well as meet-and-greets with the celebrity animals. The programming will feature tips on how to begin your pet's social media journey and discussions on how pets can impact the world. There will also be a session featuring the stars of The Dodo's Pittie Nation series.

"Pets and animals are such important parts of our lives and have been a key component of internet culture since it began," said VidCon general manager Jim Louderback. "As we look to celebrate 10 years of VidCon, we wanted to create a programming section dedicated to one of online video's top categories and expand our featured creator pool to include fur, claws, fins and flippers. We're excited to work with digital's top animal brand, The Dodo, to celebrate these online video stars and help our audience learn how to turn their own pets into online sensations as well."

The Dodo is an animal-focused website owned by Group Nine Media, the publisher also behind Thrillist and NowThis. Its creature-themed content generates more than 2 billion monthly views. "Animals have long held starring roles in many of the internet's viral videos over the last decade," said The Dodo president YuJung Kim. "We're so excited to create The Dodo Pet Zone at Vidcon U.S. to spotlight some of the internet's most loved animals and the humans behind the accounts."

VidCon will take place July 10-13 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The Dodo Pet Zone will be part of the community track on Saturday, July 13.