Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Placed in Medically-Induced Coma Amid Cancer Battle

Duane "Dog" Chapman took to Twitter Saturday to ask for prayers for his wife Beth during this difficult time.

Beth Chapman, the wife of Hawaii-based bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman, has been placed in a medically-induced coma amid her cancer battle.

Duane confirmed the news on his Facebook Sunday, by sharing a news article from Hawaii News Now which reported that Chapman was admitted to the ICU at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

Duane also took to Twitter Saturday night to ask for prayers for his wife during this difficult time.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Chapman's battle with cancer began after she was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer, news that she and Duane announced on their Facebook page. Despite her cancer being removed, the couple later revealed during an A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives in November 2017 that it had returned. Beth was hospitalized in April due to an "accumulation of fluid in her lungs" and "doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Chapman shared a photograph of herself earlier this week on her Instagram captioning the photo "#cancerwillnotbeatme."

Chapman starred with her husband on the A&E reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran from 2004 to 2012. The show followed Duane and his wife in Hawaii and Colorado as they tracked down bail fugitives. The couple also starred in a spinoff series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt which aired on CMT from 2013 to 2015.