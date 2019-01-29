'A Dog's Journey' Trailer: Josh Gad Returns as Bailey in 'Dog's Purpose' Sequel

The follow-up also stars Dennis Quaid, Betty Gilpin, Abby Ryder Fortson, Ian Chen, Marg Helgenberger, Henry Lau and Kathryn Prescott.

Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for A Dog's Journey.

The film, which is a sequel to 2017's A Dog's Purpose, follows devoted dog Bailey (Josh Gad) as he is reincarnated into the life of a troubled teenager.

Dennis Quaid reprises his role as Ethan Montgomery, while the follow-up also stars Betty Gilpin, Abby Ryder Fortson, Ian Chen, Marg Helgenberger, Henry Lau and Kathryn Prescott. Gail Mancuso directed the film, while W. Bruce Cameron, who wrote the novel of the same name, penned the script.

The trailer opens with Bailey introducing his owner, Ethan, to the audience.

"I've lived a lot of lives as a lot of different dogs, but I always found my way back to Ethan," he says in a voiceover as clips show Bailey as different dog breeds over the years.

He soon introduces Ethan's granddaughter C.J., who he says is "the greatest new addition to our pack."

Conflict arises when C.J.'s mother (Gilpin) criticizes Ethan for letting C.J. take a bath with "the filthy dog." When Bailey thinks that C.J.'s mom wants to play with them, he jokingly pushes her into the water.

C.J. and her mom soon move away. "I wanted to chase the car, but I just didn't have the energy," Bailey continues.

Bailey's health soon takes a turn for the worse. As Ethan holds his beloved dog, he says, "You've done so much for me. When you come back the next time, take care of C.J. She needs you like I needed you."

Once he is reincarnated, Bailey finds C.J. (Forston), who is now "a gigantic baby."

Phillip Phillips' "Gone, Gone, Gone" plays as a montage shows C.J. and Bailey throughout the years. After highlighting a troubled relationship between C.J. and her mother, a teenage C.J. (Prescott) announces that she plans to move to New York City.

Another scene reunites Ethan and Bailey after Gilpin's character refuses to let Ethan and his wife (Helgenberger) visit their granddaughter. "You just keep taking care of C.J.," Ethan tells his former dog.

"No matter how many lives it took, I would be there for C.J.," Bailey continues in a voiceover as he visits her over the years as a number of different breeds. "Things don’t always turn out as we plan, but sometimes the surprises are the best part."

An unexpected reunion takes places as Bailey, C.J. and her childhood friend visit her grandparents. "There's a lot you don't know about that dog," Ethan tells C.J.

"I don't have all the answers, but I know we end up where we're meant to be," Bailey says as a montage of clips show him with C.J. and Ethan over the years.

The trailer comes full circle as Bailey runs to embrace Ethan.

A Dog's Journey will be in theaters May 17. Watch the full trailer below.