Dolby's Doug Darrow to Receive American Cinematheque's Sid Grauman Award

The award will be presented at the American Cinematheque Gala in the fall.

Doug Darrow will accept the American Cinematheque’s 4th annual Sid Grauman Award on behalf of Dolby Laboratories, where he is senior vp of the Cinema Business Group. The award will be presented at the American Cinematheque Award gala, where Bradley Cooper is to receive a career achievement award, on Nov. 29 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Darrow leads Dolby’s Cinema businesses, working with content creators, studios, and exhibitors to deliver artistic and business solutions via audio and video technologies. The Cinema Business Group comprises the businesses that support the theatrical entertainment industry, including Dolby Atmos products, Dolby Server products, audio processors, Dolby speaker and amplification products, the Dolby Cinema business, and Dolby’s Content Services and Industry Relations activities.

In announcing the award, sponsored by product placement agency Hill Valley, American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said, “Dolby has revolutionized the moviegoing experience with its breakthrough innovations, including Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, using the full spectrum of storytelling capabilities to transform the way movies are made and presented. The Dolby brand has become the gold standard that assures audiences worldwide that they are hearing, seeing, and experiencing a movie in a way that truly delivers on the creative intent."

The American Cinematheque board of directors created the award in 2015 to honor an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Hollywood film industry in the continuing advancement of theatrical exhibition. Previous recipients have included Imax’s Richard Gelfond and Greg Foster; marketing and distributor executive Sue Kroll; and DreamWorks Animation founder Jeffrey Katzenberg.