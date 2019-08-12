'Dolemite Is My Name' Trailer: Eddie Murphy's Struggling Comedian Reinvents Himself

Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Barry Shabaka Henley, Tip "TI" Harris, Luenell and Tasha Smith round out the cast.

Netflix released the first trailer for Dolemite Is My Name on Monday.

The biographical comedy film follows struggling comedian Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) after he finds success performing stand-up under the persona of Dolemite, a pimp with a cane and a collection of obscene fables. After successfully selling bootlegs of his performances, Moore recruits social justice-minded dramatist Jerry Jones (Keegan-Michael Key) to write the 1975 blaxploitation crime film Dolemite.

Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Barry Shabaka Henley, Tip "TI" Harris, Luenell, Tasha Smith and Wesley Snipes round out the cast. Craig Brewer directed the film.

The trailer opens with Moore telling his aunt that he plans to release a comedy record. "It's real hard to break in. I'll do whatever it takes to get in. I come up with a new character," he explains as clips show him assembling a costume for his stand-up alter ego. "Dolemite is my name and fucking up motherfuckers is my game."

As his comedy career kicks off, Moore declares that he is willing to do whatever it takes to make a name for himself. Following a nude photo shoot, Moore is told that no one will promote or sell his work.

"All my life people been telling me 'no,'" he tells his friend after he is rejected. "I want the world to know I exist."

Moore becomes inspired to make a movie about himself after he attends a screening at a movie theater. He soon recruits D'Urville Martin (Snipes) to direct the feature film, which he decides will not focus on his personal life but instead share fictional facts about himself, including that he knows kung fu.

A montage follows of Moore on the set of his movie. Some of the scenes include four men being shot, a sex scene and a police car chase.

Moore later realizes that he may have to give up his career as a comedian if the film doesn't succeed. He is also informed of the cultural significance of the film when his co-star Lady Reed (Randolph) thanks him for casting her in the film. "I'm so grateful for what you did for me cause I've never seen nobody that looks like me up there on that big screen," she tells him.

Dolemite Is My Name will be available to stream on Netflix this fall. Watch the full trailer below.