Dolly Parton and Linda Perry Collaborate on 'Dumplin'' Soundtrack

Dolly Parton and producer Linda Perry have collaborated on the soundtrack for Dumplin,’ a film starring Jennifer Aniston.

The album, which Parton executive produced, will come out later this year on Dolly Records/RCA Nashville. The project features Parton vocally collaborating with a number of partners on six new songs, co-written by Parton and Perry, and newly recorded versions of several previously released Parton songs.

The film, which is in negotiations for distribution, is based on Julie Murphy’s best-selling book about a plus-size girl who enters a beauty pageant to defy her mom, a former pageant queen.

The book references Parton throughout, including the opening lines that state the best moments in the protagonist’s life have started with a Parton song. The main character is named Willowdean, a close reference to Parton’s sister, Willadeene.

In addition to producing the album, Perry also wrote and produced the score.

In March, WME began representing Parton in North America in all areas. She continues to be handled by UTA internationally.

Parton and Perry will discuss their collaboration later today at the Music Biz 2018 conference in Nashville during the "Music’s Leading Ladies Speak Out" session.

