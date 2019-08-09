Dolphins Player Says He's Getting Death Threats After Criticizing Team Owner's Trump Fundraiser

A boycott of Stephen Ross' businesses Equinox and SoulCycle has been underway.

A player for the Miami Dolphins says he has been getting death threats after criticizing the team owner for holding a fundraiser for Donald Trump.

Wide receiver Kenny Stills blasted owner Stephen Ross for the event the billionaire is holding Friday in New York.

“If you’re going to associate with bad people, then people are going to know about it,” Stills told reporters after Thursday's preseason game. “I think there are ways you can support candidates without it being so public and without it being at your personal, private residence. I put it out there so everybody could see it.”

Ross' other businesses, Equinox and SoulCycle, have been under fire, too. Numerous celebrities have encouraged a boycott over his support of Trump, citing the president's racist tendencies and lack of action following two more devastating mass shootings.

Equinox and SoulCycle have tried to distance the businesses from Ross.

Stills first criticized the fundraiser Wednesday via Twitter, writing, “You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump."

The tweet included a photo of the mission statement of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE).

Stills told reporters Thursday, “It’s never been about politics. It’s more just about the human being. I know some people think that you don’t say those types of things to your boss but for me, it’s just a human being. If you say you’re going to be about something, let’s be about it."