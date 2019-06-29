Don Cheadle on 'Black Monday' Character: "You Are Bringing Yourself to These Roles"

"Sometimes you're reaching for things that are out there beyond you that you're trying to scaffold to," the actor said on the Comedy Actor Roundtable. "Other times you're, like, 'That's a little too close. Can we not?'"

“You are bringing yourself to these roles," Don Cheadle said during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable. "We don't completely shut off and then, we're not there. We're there and you're exercising and you're accessing different parts of your personality, different parts of your pain, different parts of your joy and trying to find where you and this character meet.

"Sometimes you're reaching for things that are out there beyond you that you're trying to scaffold to," the Black Monday star said. "Other times you're, like, 'That's a little too close. Can we not?'"

"You're always in a conversation [with the writers]," Cheadle told the roundtable. "When you're in that conversation, you're trying to get to the best iteration of what that thing is. You are bringing yourself to these moments, and that's when it sings."

Cheadle is an Oscar-nominated actor (Hotel Rwanda) and a two-time Golden Globe winner (House of Lies, The Rat Pack). He has three additional Golden Globe nominations and eight Emmy nominations. He joined Sacha Baron Cohen, Jim Carrey, Henry Winkler, Ted Danson and Timothy Simons for the Comedy Actor Roundtable. The full roundtable airs Sunday, June 30 on SundanceTV. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.