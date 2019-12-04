Don Mischer to Receive ICG Publicists Lifetime Achievement Award

The director/producer, who has received 15 Emmys and 10 Directors Guild of America Awards, has directed multiple Kennedy Center Honors ceremonies, produced many Super Bowl Halftime shows and directed specials for Taylor Swift and Donna Summers, among others.

Emmy-winning director and producer Don Mischer is following in the footsteps of Warren Beatty, Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Lee Curtis as the honoree of the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists' 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Guild Publicists announced the prolific creator -- he is a former Academy Awards director, Emmy Awards producer and director of specials by Taylor Swift, Cher and Perry Como, among many others -- will receive the annual award at the 57th ICG Publicists Awards ceremony on Feb. 7. The event will be held at the Beverly Hills Hotel ballroom, with a reported 800 industry attendeees.

“Having spent the early years of my career working in live event television, the name Don Mischer is legendary to me. I am so pleased that Don will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s ICG Publicists Awards. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor,” ICG national president Lewis Rothenberg said in a statement.

Mischer, who has received 15 Emmys and 10 Directors Guild of America Awards, a record, has directed multiple Kennedy Center Honors ceremonies, produced many Super Bowl Halftime shows and directed specials for Donna Summers, Eddie Murphy, Goldie Hawn, Jim Henson and Nell Carter. he has produced the Tony Awards, the People's Choice Awards, the TV Guide Awards, the Democratic National Convention and the opening ceremonies of Winter and Summer Olympics games.

Past honorees of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, Julie Andrews, Lily Tomlin, Betty White, Army Archerd, Sid Ganis, Harrison Ford, Peter Bart, Robert Zemeckis, Carol Burnett, Kirk Douglas, Jerry Lewis and Bob Newhart.

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo will also be honored at the ceremony with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.