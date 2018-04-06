Don Rickles' Wife Shares Tribute One Year After His Death

"In remembrance of my beloved husband, Don, who always said, 'Keep my name alive.' Never to be forgotten," his widow shared via his official Twitter.

Don Rickles' widow, Barbara, shared a touching tribute to her late husband Friday on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"In remembrance of my beloved husband, Don, who always said, 'Keep my name alive.' Never to be forgotten," she shared via his official Twitter. The message included a sketch of the late comedian.

The legendary comedian died at the age of 90 on April 6, 2017, of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles.

His stand-up career took off after he successfully insulted Frank Sinatra (to the uproarious laughter of the crooner), which would go on to become Rickles' shtick. He was known for his mock disdain of stars and other famous figures in his bits, which earned him the sarcastic nickname "Mr. Warmth."

In later years, he was a frequent guest on the The Tonight Show and The Late Show With David Letterman. He also had guest appearances on numerous shows including The Twilight Zone, The Andy Griffith Show, The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Beverly Hillbillies, among others.