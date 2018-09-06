Donald Glover Is Adidas Original's New Brand Co-Creator

The partnership is less divisive than Colin Kaepernick's latest Nike commercial.

Hot on the heels of the weekend release of Childish Gambino's "Feels Like Summer" cartoon music video, Donald Glover's animated character starred in a video announcement of the artist's new partnership with Adidas Originals as brand co-creator.

The brief announcement came in a Glover-directed short video featuring his animated self putting on a classic pair of Adidas sneakers, released on both Childish Gambino and Adidas Originals' Instagram feeds earlier in the week. In the multifaceted role, the style-savvy Glover is expected to team up with the brand on creative partnerships, footwear and apparel.

"I believe it's important not to feel like ideas are bound by specific guidelines, and Adidas Originals has given me the opportunity to create on my own terms," says Glover in a statement. "I'm looking forward to seeing what that leads to."

"A collaboration without boundaries," tweeted the brand. "Welcome to the family, Donald Glover."

The announcement comes after former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick launched a campaign with Nike on Monday, with the tagline, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt" after the athlete sparked a movement by kneeling during the National Anthem. While Nike's campaign created outrage on social media, with some burning Nike apparel, the NFL stood by the ad.

"The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities," a rep said in a statement.

Perhaps Glover's new footwear collab will be less controversial.