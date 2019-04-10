Donald Glover, Rihanna's 'Guava Island' to Briefly Stream for Free on Amazon

Amazon Studios acquired the secretive project, which also stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Azonie, in a "competitive bidding situation," according to the streamer.

Donald Glover and Rihanna's secretive project, Guava Island, won't be so shrouded in mystery come Saturday.

The film, which also stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Azonie, will release on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday, April 13 at 12:01 a.m. PT in more than 200 territories and countries, Amazon Studios announced Wednesday. Additionally, the film will be free to stream for its first 18 hours at the link amazon.com/guavaisland.

Guava Island is set to premiere at Coachella on Thursday, one day before Glover's musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino, performs at the music festival. It will screen throughout the festival in a "specially-constructed theater," according to Amazon.

As for a synopsis, all the streaming platform is saying so far is that the film is "an expansion of Glover’s idea of freedom" in "creative and business terms." However, in the teaser of the film, which Amazon shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Glover is seen having a bag tossed over his head and dancing with Rihanna.

Filmed in Cuba, Guava Island is directed by Glover's longtime collaborator Hiro Murai, who has directed episodes of Atlanta and music videos for Childish Gambino, including "This Is America." The screenplay was written by Donald's brother Stephen Glover (who also writes for Atlanta and executive-produces the show) and based on a story by Royalty.

Amazon Studios acquired the film, which was produced by Fam Udeorji, Carmen Cuba, Donald Glover & New Regency, which additionally financed the project, in a "competitive situation," the streamer says, while the film was still in post-production.

“I’m really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless. Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favorite projects I’ve ever worked on,” Glover said in a statement.

Watch the teaser for Guava Island below.