Donald Sutherland to Get Lifetime Honor at Zurich Film Festival

Sutherland, whose career stretches from 'M*A*S*H' and 'Don't Look Now' to 'The Hunger Games,' will receive a lifetime achievement award.

Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland will be honored at the 2018 Zurich International Film Festival with a lifetime achievement award.

Sutherland, 83, will attend Zurich and present his latest film, Ella & John: The Leisure Seeker. Sutherland stars alongside Helen Mirren in the English-language debut of Italian director Paolo Virzi.

Zurich will also present a retrospective of Sutherland's work over the past 60 years, including such classics as Robert Aldrich's The Dirty Dozen (1967), M*A*S*H (1970) from Robert Altman, Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now (1973) and the Robert Redford-directed Ordinary People (1980).

“Sutherland is an icon of, not just Hollywood but also international cinema, bringing his extraordinary presence to countless iconic roles over a truly formidable career,” said ZFF co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri. “Sutherland's body of work includes films that are broadly considered as classics, and redefining, so we are extra pleased to be able to present this retrospective, including some of his best loved roles.”

Never one to slow down, Sutherland has several projects on the go, including playing J. Paul Getty in FX Network series Trust, appearing alongside Judy Greer in Jim Loach's The Measure of a Man and starring, together with Brad Pitt and Ruth Negga, in James Gray's upcoming sci-fi thriller Ad Astra.



