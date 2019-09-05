Donald Trump Accuses NBC of "Double Standard" as He Escalates Debra Messing Feud

In the latest round, the president called the 'Will and Grace' star a "racist" and claimed she was trying to create a "blacklist" of his famous supporters.

The Twitter feud between President Donald Trump and actress Debra Messing continued Thursday with Trump again attacking the Will and Grace star, who had previously asked that a list of attendees for an upcoming fundraiser in Beverly Hills be made public.

“Bad ‘actress’ Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water," he began in what would become a two-tweet ramble. "She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”

The previous day, Messing apologized after she "liked" a photo of a church sign that called black Trump voters “mentally ill," and subsequently led to the hashtag #RacistDebraMessing.

Trump's "blacklist" comment comes two days after Whoopi Goldberg called out Messing and her co-star Eric McCormack for calling on The Hollywood Reporter to print the names of those attending the fundraiser after THR reported that the event would be taking place.

In a tweet Friday, Messing asked THR to "print a list of all attendees please," adding that "the public has a right to know." McCormack responded to Messing's message with a similar request: "Hey, @THR, Kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx." Trump also weighed in over Labor Day weekend, posting, "I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me 'Sir.' How times have changed."

The back-and-forth made it to The View on Tuesday, where Goldberg was not pleased about what Messing and McCormack said.

In a heated dialogue with fellow panelists Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, Goldberg said that "the last time people did this" it did not end well.

"People ended up killing themselves. This is not a good idea," she said, in reference to the infamous Hollywood blacklist. "We had something called a blacklist, and a lot of really good people were accused of stuff. Nobody cared whether it was true or not. They were accused. And they lost their right to work.... In this country, people can vote for who they want to. That is one of the great rights of this country. You don’t have to like it, but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for. We don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists. I’m sure you guys misspoke when you said that because it sounded like a good idea. Think about it. Read about it. Remember what the blacklist actually meant to people and don’t encourage anyone, anyone, to do it."

NBC has not yet responded to THR's request for comment on Trump's latest tweets about Messing.