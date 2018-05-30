Donald Trump Addresses Roseanne Controversy by Asking if Bob Iger Will Call Him

Valerie Jarrett, a former Obama adviser, revealed that the Disney chairman called her before it was announced that 'Roseanne' would be canceled after Barr tweeted a racist message about Jarrett early Tuesday.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday made the Roseanne Barr controversy about himself when he tweeted that ABC never apologized to him for any criticisms made about himself on the network.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” the president tweeted.

Trump previously touted the enormous viewership of the re-booted Roseanne, saying the ABC sitcom represented his supporters.

Barr apologized for the tweet a few times, but also made it a point to re-tweet her supporters who said ABC should be boycotted and perhaps even a lawsuit should be brought forth.

Barr was also ridiculed for saying that she was on Ambien when she tweeted the racist message. The maker of Ambien, Sanofi, issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying racism was not a side effect of the sleep aid.

Barr's tweet (which attacked Jarrett, alleging connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and mentioning Planet of the Apes) set off a firestorm that resulted in ABC pulling the plug on Barr's extremely popular rebooted sitcom, Roseanne.

The star of the self-titled show was taken to task by celebrities and politicians who said there was no excuse for her blatant racism.

A number of the show’s cast released statements saying they were sorry the show was over, but that they were sickened by Barr’s comments and that she did not speak for anyone other than herself.