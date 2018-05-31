Trump Again Demands Apology From Disney's Bob Iger

Different from Wednesday's message, the president at least seemed to mention 'Roseanne' fans in his new post.

For the second day in a row, President Donald Trump made the Roseanne Barr controversy about himself.

Early Thursday, Trump again addressed Disney charwoman Bob Iger in a tweet, demanding an apology for the perceived slights against him from the network. However, different from his similar Wednesday tweet demanding an apology, the president did seemingly mention Roseanne fans.

“Iger, where is my call of apology?” Trump tweeted. “You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response. How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!”

ABC newsman Ross last year was suspended for a month, then reassigned and only recently returned to air after making a major error in a breaking news report about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ross corrected his reporting hours after it turned out to be inaccurate. Trump targeted Ross via Twitter previously for the incident.

The president’s message to Iger on Wednesday read: “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Barr had the plug pulled on her hit re-booted sitcom after she attacked former President Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett in a since deleted tweet alleging connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and mentioning Planet of the Apes.

Barr has offered a mixture of apologies (her own), anger and bitterness (via followers she has re-tweeted) since the firestorm began over the tweet and her show ultimately being canceled.

A number of cast and crew members released statements making it clear Barr did not speak for them when she shared racist comments via social media, but, still, they were sad the show was canceled for the rest of those who worked so hard on a product clearly enjoyed by a huge viewership.

Trump, it seemed, was one of those viewers.

The president called Barr to congratulate her on the reboot's massive premiere ratings in March.

Barr’s ex-husband and former Roseanne writer, Tom Arnold, told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday he believes Barr self-sabotaged, but he tried to intervene before it happened.

"It had to happen," Arnold says of the show's abrupt end. "And I am going to tell you the truth, she wanted it to happen, if you saw how her tweets escalated this weekend. If it hadn’t happened yesterday, this season would have been so awful for everyone every day because she would have felt like she was [being] taken advantage [of], just like when I left the show."

Arnold told family and crew weeks ago Barr needed her phone taken away from her before she did irreparable damage. That plan didn’t happen.