President Trump Called Roseanne to Congratulate Her on Ratings Success

The New York Times reported that the president personally telephoned the comedian on reviving her iconic sitcom and thanked her for her support.

With stellar ratings for her revived iconic sitcom, Roseanne Barr's week got even better as President Donald Trump telephoned her personally to offer his congratulations on Wednesday.

The New York Times reports that Trump called Barr and they spoke about the "huge" ratings the first episode of the revived Roseanne picked up on Tuesday. The ABC comedy averaged a massive 18.1 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the key demo.

In total viewers, Roseanne's second coming made it the highest-rated sitcom broadcast in more than three years. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Roseanne's early success was "a win for all of broadcast."

The president also took the time to thank Barr for her continued support in public as well as the decision to make her character in the sitcom a fervent Trump supporter, people familiar with the call told the Times.

A sitcom based on the working class Conner family, Roseanne has been conspicuously updated for the culture wars and left-right divide found in 2018 America, with the titular star now a vocal and passionate Trump supporter and her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, a fervent advocate for Hillary Clinton.