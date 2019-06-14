Donald Trump Calls George Stephanopoulos "A Little Wise Guy" in ABC Interview

During the interview, Trump emphasized that there was "no crime" and "no collusion."

In Donald Trump's one-on-one interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, the president denied trying to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and when the ABC anchor pressed him on it, Trump retorted that Stephanopoulos is "a little wise guy."

"There was no crime," said Trump. "There was no evidence of crime. No special counsel should have been appointed." In reference to the evidence that Trump called former White House counsel Don McGahn and said that Mueller should be fired, Trump said, "I was never going to fire Mueller. I never suggested firing Mueller." Asked why McGahn would lie under oath, Trump said, "Because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer, or he believed it because I would constantly tell anyone who would listen that Robert Mueller was conflicted."

In the interview, set to air in its entirety on Sunday, Trump also expressed that Mueller had a "total conflict of interest." The ABC News journalist asked the President why he would say these things now and not under oath, to which Trump responded, "They were looking to get us for lies and misstatements. I looked at what happened to people and it was very unfair."

"I gave them 1.5 million pages of documents, I gave them 4-500 witnesses, I let McGahn testify," Trump said, adding that he answered questions throughout the process, including written answers.

When Stephanopoulos emphasized that Trump didn't specifically answer questions on obstruction, Trump then directed a comment at the news anchor, "Look, George, you're being a little wise guy .... which is typical for you."

He continued to make his point. "Just so you understand, it's very simple, very simple, There was no crime. There was no collusion."