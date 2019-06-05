Donald Trump Explains Meghan Markle "Nasty" Comments to Piers Morgan

The U.S. president claimed he was referring to Markle's comments about him, not his feelings towards her.

Ahead of Donald Trump's controversial official three-day state visit to the U.K., which concludes Wednesday, several issues of concern had been raised across the Atlantic over the U.S. president's conduct and comments. But among the most talked was were his reported use of the word "nasty" to describe Meghan Markle, especially with him due to spend time with the royal family.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper that came out just days before he landed in London, Trump was asked if he was disappointed that he wouldn’t see the Duchess of Sussex — currently on maternity leave after having her first child in May — during his visit. The reporter informed him that Markle “wasn’t so nice to” Trump during the 2016 campaign, and that she had claimed she would move to Canada if Trump was elected.

“I didn’t know that, no,” he responded. “So, what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

The quote was widely criticized online, with many wondering how the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince Harry would react to Trump when they met him in London as part of his state visit.

However, speaking to Piers Morgan in London on the Good Morning Britain breakfast show on ITV, Trump attempted to explain the comment, claiming that he didn't think that she was nasty and was only referring to what she said.

"I didn't know that she said anything bad about me, it sounds like she did, and that's ok, join the crowd," he said. "They said some of the things that she said and it's actually on tape, and I said, well I didn't know she was nasty. Essentially I didn't know she was nasty about me."

He added that while he didn't know Markle, he thought she "was very nice," and then attacked CNN and other "phonies" for deliberately misconstruing his words, which he argued weren't ambiguous. "It's ok for her to be nasty to me, but it's not good for me to be nasty to her, and I wasn't."

Trump said that he had spoken to Prince Harry during his visit, but they didn't discuss the matter.

See the clip below